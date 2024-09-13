Ram Kapoor says he prefers waiting for great roles over mediocre work

Actor Ram Kapoor, whose new streaming show Khalbali Records premiered on OTT platforms on Thursday, is unwavering in his commitment to choosing meaningful projects. The successful transition from television to film has allowed Kapoor to be selective about his roles, and he emphasizes that he would rather spend six months at home than accept mediocre work.

Kapoor shared his perspective, stating, “I’m in a fortunate position where I’m offered a variety of interesting characters. The roles I take on are those that truly resonate with me. The industry knows that I only choose projects that I believe are worth my time. If not, I prefer not to work at all.”

He elaborated, “Everyone who knows me understands that I’m content sitting at home for extended periods if the work isn’t meaningful. I’d rather engage in travel or other pursuits than work merely for financial gain or out of obligation.”

The actor also discussed the role of luck in the entertainment industry, acknowledging its importance but stressing that it must be complemented by skill and dedication. “No actor can succeed without some degree of luck,” he noted. “I’ve been fortunate, but success also requires expertise in your craft. Luck alone won’t sustain a career if you’re not proficient. My foundation in method acting, honed through four years of training in America, has been instrumental in my approach to every role.”

Khalbali Records, directed by Devanshu Singh, features a talented ensemble cast including Saloni Batra, Skand Thakur, Salonie Patel, EPR, and Kumar Varun. The series’ music is composed by Amit Trivedi under his label, Azadi Records. It is now available for streaming on JioCinema Premium.