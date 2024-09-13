Rashmika Mandanna sets off for Milan Fashion Week 2024 in style

Actress Rashmika Mandanna on Friday jetted off to Milan, Italy, where she is poised to make her mark once again on the global fashion stage at Milan Fashion Week 2024. This marks her second appearance at the prestigious event, underscoring her rising influence and prominence in the international fashion arena.

She was spotted at the airport radiating charm in a cute and chic outfit, a white sweatshirt and black joggers. With a heartwarming gesture, she made the sweetest heart signs to the photographers, showing off her signature blend of grace and playfulness.

An insider shared, "Rashmika will once again represent India on a global stage alongside numerous other Asian celebrities at Milan Fashion Week 2024."

The fashion event, showcasing the 2025 spring/summer collections, will run from September 17 to September 23.

Rashmika also took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie from her flight, captioned, "Are you someone who, regardless of the season, always ends up in a sweatshirt or pullover?"

Previously, Rashmika left a lasting impression at Milan Fashion Week with a stunning black gown that won acclaim from fans and critics alike.

In addition to her fashion endeavours, Rashmika is a formidable presence in cinema, with an impressive slate of over eight upcoming films. Her diverse roles range from playing Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule to collaborating with stars like Salman Khan in Sikandar, Dhanush and Nagarjuna in Kubera, Vicky Kaushal in Chhava, Dev Mohan in Rainbow, Ayushmann Khurrana in Vampires of Vijay Nagar, and Ranbir Kapoor in Animal Park.

Rashmika made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada film Kirik Party and has since appeared in notable Kannada films like Anjani Putra and Chamak, as well as Telugu hits such as Geetha Govindam, Devadas, Dear Comrade, Bheeshma, and Pushpa: The Rise.

She also stars in the Hindi action drama Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, featuring a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri. Additionally, Rashmika appeared in the action thriller Mission Majnu, directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta, alongside Sidharth Malhotra.