‘Hard to match Vijay’s energy while dancing’: 'The Greatest of All Time (GOAT)' actor Meenakshi Chaudhary

Meenakshi Chaudhary’s belief in manifestations strengthened when she landed a role in the Vijay-starrer, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) - one of her major milestones after becoming the first runner-up at the Femina Miss Indian pageant in 2018, which too was her manifestation since she was a young girl. “I have manifested almost everything in my life. When I had just started in the industry, I made a list of actors with whom I wanted to work and Vijay sir was on the top,” she shares.

In this conversation about GOAT, Meenakshi Chaudhary speaks about sharing screen space with Vijay, Venkat Prabhu’s unique approach, her career goals and more.

Excerpts: