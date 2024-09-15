‘Batman & Robin’ stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman reunite after 27 years

Arnold Schwarzenegger (Mr. Freeze) and Uma Thurman (Poison Ivy), are back together after a nearly three-decade freeze! The iconic Batman & Robin co-stars sent the internet into a frenzy with a recent Instagram reunion photo, proving that some villainous bonds never truly thaw.
"Freeze and Ivy, reunited. Watch out, Batman," Schwarzenegger humorously captioned the selfie. Uma playfully responded with, "Freeze and Ivy back together again – super tight and super cool in a warming world!"
This dynamic duo's reunion comes 27 years after the 1997 film Batman & Robin first graced the silver screen. While the movie itself might be a relic of a bygone cinematic era (remember those Bat-nipples?), Schwarzenegger and Thurman's portrayal of the eco-terrorist and the cryogenically-preserved villain remains a source of campy entertainment for many.
This isn't the first time Batman alumni have reconnected recently. Earlier this year, Arnold and Danny DeVito (The Penguin from Batman Returns) presented an award together at the Oscars. Could this be a sign of a future team-up for these classic baddies?
The OG Bat-Crusaders might not be thrilled. George Clooney, who donned the cape and cowl in Batman & Robin, famously distanced himself from the film. However, George briefly portrayed Bruce Wayne, Batman's alter-ego, in a quick cameo in 2023's The Flash.
But for fans who hold a soft spot for the flamboyant and slightly ridiculous era of Batman movies, this reunion is pure gold.