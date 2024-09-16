Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra to lead exclusive masterclass at IIFA, celebrating 100 years of Indian cinema

Veteran filmmaker Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra will be conducting a masterclass at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) to commemorate 100 years of Indian cinema. The event, scheduled for September 28 at Yas Creative Hub, will be hosted by Mini Mathur.

As part of the celebration, a screening of Rakeysh's film Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story, co-directed with Jeffrey Zimbalist, will also take place. The documentary chronicles the rich, century-long history of Indian cinema and its global influence.

Andre Timmins, Founder/Director of IIFA, expressed his excitement: “We are thrilled to celebrate 100 years of Indian cinema with a special IIFA screening and masterclass featuring the visionary Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, hosted by the ever-charming Mini Mathur, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Film Commission and Creative Media Authority."

Andre highlighted that the masterclass will not only pay homage to the enduring legacy of Indian cinema but also provide a unique platform for film enthusiasts, aspiring filmmakers, and students of film and media studies to interact with one of the industry’s most esteemed directors.

The session promises an engaging exploration of Indian cinema, led by Rakeysh himself. It will begin with a screening of Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story followed by an exclusive masterclass with the filmmaker.

Rakeysh's career began with his directorial debut Aks in 2001, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, and Manoj Bajpayee. He later directed the critically acclaimed Rang De Basanti in 2006, starring Aamir Khan and a stellar ensemble cast. The film, which tells the story of a British student documenting the lives of Indian revolutionaries, went on to become the seventh highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

Other notable works by the director include Delhi-6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mirzya, Mere Pyare Prime Minister and Toofan.