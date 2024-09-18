Ayushmann Khurrana advocates for environmental protection during beach cleanup in Mumbai

Following the Ganesh Visarjan celebrations, actor Ayushmann Khurrana participated in a beach cleanup at Mumbai’s Versova beach, emphasising the importance of making conscious efforts to protect the environment for future generations.

Speaking at the cleanup drive, Ayushmann stated, “It’s crucial to keep a close watch on our environment and actively work towards its protection for the future. As we celebrate our festivals, we must consider their impact on our planet and plan our actions better for a greener tomorrow.”

Joined by Amruta Fadnavis, Ayushmann highlighted the significance of the cleanup, noting that Mumbai's beaches often suffer after festive periods, posing risks to marine life. He expressed pride in seeing so many children and youth participating, saying, “It fills me with joy to witness our country’s future generation understanding the importance of environmental protection and taking part in such initiatives.”

Ayushmann recently celebrated his 40th birthday on September 14, receiving warm wishes from numerous celebrities. Actress Sonali Bendre shared a heartfelt message, writing, “Happy Birthday @ayushmannk! Wish you all the happiness today and every day.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also celebrated the occasion, posting a video from India's Got Talent where the two are seen enjoying a song together, captioning it, “Happy Birthday. Wishing you a year full of dreams coming true! Keep shining, BIG HUGGG @ayushmannk (sic).”

Sonam Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar also shared their birthday wishes, with Bhumi writing, “Happy Birthday @ayushmannk! Have the best year ever.”

Ayushmann began his career in the second season of MTV Roadies in 2004 and made his film debut in 2012 with the romantic comedy Vicky Donor, which won three National Awards at the 60th National Awards. His latest project is Dream Girl 2, released in 2023.