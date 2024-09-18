Charlie Puth marries childhood friend Brooke Sansone in California

Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, who is known for tracks such as See You Again and We Don’t Talk Anymore, is now a married man.

The singer has exchanged wedding vows with Brooke Sansone at his family home in Montecito, California, reports a leading media publication.

The 32-year-old musician recently took to his social media to announce that he married the 25-year-old public relations coordinator earlier this month. Alongside a series of behind-the-scenes photos from their wedding day, Charlie wrote on Instagram, "I love you Brooke…I always have, with you I am my very best. I promise I’ll love you everyday in this life, and even more when we move on to our next. Brooke Ashley Sansone, And now you’ll be Brooke Ashley Puth”.