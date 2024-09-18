Meet the filmmakers reshaping Hindi cinema with bold, socially-driven stories

These five revolutionary filmmakers—Abhishek Chaubey, Vikramaditya Motwane, Dibakar Banerjee, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Anand Gandhi—are redefining Indian cinema with bold storytelling. From gritty realism to philosophical explorations, their films tackle societal issues, garnering critical acclaim and reshaping how audiences engage with complex narratives in Hindi cinema.
Abhishek, known for his gritty storytelling, began by assisting Vishal Bhardwaj and co-writing Omkara. He gained recognition for directing films like Ishqiya and Sonchiriya, which explored India's hinterlands. His acclaimed works, including Dedh Ishqiya and Udta Punjab, emphasise realism and societal issues in Indian cinema.
He co-wrote the film Dev.D with Anurag Kashyap, and they both have been frequent collaborators since then. Motwane followed it up with Lootera, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh, which was inspired by The Last Leaf by O. Henry. Vikramaditya Motwane went on to direct films like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Trapped, which, over the years, have sealed his reputation as an experimental filmmaker.
Dibakar, known for his bold storytelling, has explored India’s societal issues across diverse genres. From his debut Khosla Ka Ghosla to Love Sex Aur Dhoka and Shanghai, Dibakar uncovers uncomfortable truths. His unique films have gained a dedicated audience, earning him two National Awards.
Neeraj, a protégé of Anurag Kashyap, has become a standout storyteller in Hindi cinema. His directorial debut Masaan won the FIPRESCI Prize at Cannes for its exploration of caste in India. Ghaywan continued addressing similar themes in Ajeeb Dastaans, Sacred Games, and Made in Heaven.
Anand Gandhi, a filmmaker from Gujarat, gained acclaim with his 2013 film Ship of Theseus, winning the National Award for Best Feature Film. Known for his philosophical and socio-political themes, Gandhi also founded Memesys Culture Lab, producing notable works like Tumbbad and An Insignificant Man, a globally acclaimed documentary.
(Written by Simran Tripathy)