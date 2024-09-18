Meet the filmmakers reshaping Hindi cinema with bold, socially-driven stories

He co-wrote the film Dev.D with Anurag Kashyap, and they both have been frequent collaborators since then. Motwane followed it up with Lootera, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh, which was inspired by The Last Leaf by O. Henry. Vikramaditya Motwane went on to direct films like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Trapped, which, over the years, have sealed his reputation as an experimental filmmaker.