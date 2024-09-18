Rashmika Mandanna teases runway appearance for Japanese brand at Milan Fashion Week 2024

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, currently in Milan for Milan Fashion Week 2024, took to social media on Tuesday to drop a tantalising hint about her upcoming runway appearance.

Her latest post suggests that she will be gracing the ramp for Onitsuka Tiger, the Japanese sports fashion brand.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rashmika, who boasts 44 million followers, shared an intriguing snap featuring flowers and carry bags adorned with Onitsuka Tiger branding, accompanied by the caption, "always a warm welcome." The post was geotagged in Milan, Italy, hinting at her exciting upcoming runway appearance for the brand.

In another post, Rashmika humorously captured a moment of her day, posing in a white shirt while enjoying a meal that included salad, croissants, coffee and scrambled egg toast. She quipped in the caption: "Oh shit...! Why am I always eating when there are cameras around me...," adding a touch of lightheartedness to her glamorous Milan adventure.