Ananya Panday’s jewellery collection: Seven must-have pieces for every occasion

Ananya Panday has cemented her status as a youth style icon, captivating fans with her impeccable fashion sense and trendsetting looks. From chic outfits to adorable jewellery, her collection offers endless inspiration. Here are seven standout jewellery pieces from Ananya’s collection that you’ll want to steal for your own wardrobe.
Ananya Panday dazzled in gold hoop earrings adorned with hearts, perfectly complementing her Clio Peppiatt body-con dress. These statement earrings added a touch of simplicity to her look while still making a bold impact, making them the perfect choice for a night out with friends.
Ananya stunned with diamond-studded bow-shaped earrings, featuring a pearl drop at the bottom. These earrings perfectly complemented her black outfit and neatly styled bun adorned with a bow. This look exuded elegance and is ideal for a cocktail party, adding a touch of sophistication.
Ananya sported a pair of green heart-shaped earrings that provided a striking contrast, adding a pop of colour to her pink and black ensemble at a recent event in Mumbai for her show 'Call Me Bae'. These earrings can effortlessly elevate a simple, cute outfit for a day out.
The actress donned tiny butterfly earrings with her blush pink fidget spinner co-ord set from Area, creating a playful yet adorable look. The funky ensemble was sweetened by these dainty accessories, making butterfly earrings like these a charming addition to your daily college outfits.
Ananya Panday dazzled in Swarovski chandelier earrings paired with a chic black Rasario ensemble, letting the earrings shine as her standout accessory. These statement pieces add a touch of glamour, making them a perfect choice for a wedding reception when paired with a black outfit.
Here, the actress opted for tiny holy cross earrings, perfectly complementing her casual outfit during her trip to Milan. These subtle yet stylish earrings are an ideal accessory for a laid-back day out, adding a touch of charm to an outing with your girl gang.
Ananya chose gold-toned earrings adorned with pearls to enhance the simplicity of her red organza saree from Dohr India. These elegant earrings are a versatile addition to any jewellery collection, perfectly suited to pair with a simple saree for a puja or event.
(Written by Simran Tripathy)