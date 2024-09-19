Dhvani Bhanushali opens up about transition from music videos to films ahead of acting debut in 'Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam'

Singing sensation Dhvani Bhanushali, known for her chart-topping hits and relatable music videos, is gearing up for her acting debut in Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam. The film, directed by Saurabh Dasgupta, marks Dhvani’s first foray into films, and she shared her thoughts on the transition from music videos to the silver screen.
“There’s a significant difference between acting in music videos and films,” Dhvani said, explaining how music videos often allow her to portray a version of herself. “In a movie, it’s a whole new ballgame. You’re stepping into someone else’s shoes and becoming that character.” She highlighted the intense preparation that went into her debut role as Meera. She worked closely with director Saurabh Dasgupta and actor Laxman Utekar to refine her performance. “Just two days before filming, I was working with Laxman sir, fine-tuning every scene to ensure I did justice to the character.”
The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Supriya Pilgaonkar, Rakesh Bedi, Sonali Sachdev, and Rajesh Sharma. Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Kathputli Creations, is set to hit theatres on September 20, 2024.