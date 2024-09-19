Rani Mukerji shines a light on cancer awareness this World Rose Day

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji will illuminate Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link in red on September 22 to raise awareness for cancer in honour of World Rose Day, a day dedicated to supporting cancer patients and their families.

Partnering with the Cancer Patients Aid Association, Rani will be joined by young cancer patients during this significant event.

Expressing her gratitude, Rani stated, “I’m truly humbled to support this important cause and I thank the Cancer Patients Aid Association for allowing me to be part of such a noble mission.” She emphasised the need for collective support and education on cancer, adding, “I hope this initiative helps spread awareness.”

Rani believes it’s crucial for actors to use their platforms for social causes. “As actors, we receive immense love from our audiences, which comes with a responsibility to advocate for important issues like cancer. We must create a compassionate environment for those affected and their families. Initiatives like these are vital to conveying that message.”

In addition to the illumination, Rani will present roses and gifts to the participating children.

On the film front, as she celebrated the tenth anniversary of her film Mardaani, the makers hinted at the next chapter of the franchise. Yash Raj Films shared a teaser on YouTube, marking a decade since the original release in 2014.

The caption read, “10 years of #Mardaani and the next chapter awaits... Thank you for a decade of love and appreciation for our beloved franchise. We are inspired... again... thanks to you. #RaniMukerji #10YearsOfMardaani (sic).”