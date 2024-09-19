Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal honour Amitabh Bachchan with a musical tribute

Playback singers Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal recently made an appearance on the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, where they performed a heartfelt rendition of Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina in a tribute to the Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

In a promo shared by the show's makers, Sonu expressed their admiration, saying, “Shreya and I wanted to do something special for you. This is our first time performing this for you, a gesture of our love.” The video features Sonu singing the Hindi version while Shreya delivers a beautiful rendition in Bangla.

Sonu looked dapper in a crimson suit, while Shreya dazzled in an elegant black saree. The song, originally from the film Abhimaan, which stars Big B and his wife Jaya Bachchan, is inspired by Rabindranath Tagore's composition Jodi Taare Nai Chini Go Se Ki, written in 1923. The lyrics explore themes of recognition and connection.

Earlier in the episode, Amitabh Bachchan shared a useful social tip he learned from co-star Shashi Kapoor. He advised a contestant on how to handle situations when meeting someone whose name you can’t remember. He recounted, “If someone approaches us with a smile, and we recognize them but can't recall their name, Shashi would introduce himself first: ‘Hello, I’m Shashi Kapoor.’ This prompts the other person to share their name.”

On the work front, Amitabh will soon be seen alongside Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in the upcoming film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel.