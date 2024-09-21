Actress and model Sophiya Singh shares her beauty and fashion secrets
After Zeenat Aman and Dia Mirza, actress and model Sophiya Singh is all set to represent India at Miss Asia Pacific International. A model and actress, Sophiya is known for her roles in popular shows such as Bepannah Pyaar and her appearance on Splitsvilla 8. She opens up about her beauty and fitness regimen ahead of the contest.
How excited are you about the pageant?
To be very honest, it has been an amazing journey. After eight years, I am now at a position where I represent our country on an international platform for the first time. Despite the challenges and setbacks I encountered, I didn't give up. I stood my ground, and now, after all these years, I am proud to represent my country. This is my greatest achievement.
What are the preparations you are taking for the same?
I focus on extra fitness and diet to be in the best shape. Preparing for a ramp walk is challenging because it requires being in perfect shape, especially for rounds like the bikini segment, where looking fit and attractive is crucial. Body fitness plays a significant role, and confidence on the ramp comes from being well-prepared. Currently, I am following an Indian diet but have reduced the spices to suit my dietary needs. I’m sticking to healthy, homemade Indian food like daal, which supports good digestion and glowing skin. Also, I take multivitamins recommended for maintaining healthy skin. Preparing for a ramp walk also involves working on my vocabulary and how I present myself to an international audience.
What’s your daily fitness routine?
I wake up and head to the gym, making sure to follow a proper diet. Dermatologists and cosmetologists also play an important role because I need to take care of both my inner health and outer appearance. It's essential to look and feel good, as both aspects contribute to my overall well-being and beauty.
Moisturisers, serums, and sunscreen are all crucial for maintaining healthy skin. On the inside, supplements are equally important, helping to keep your body nourished and balanced as you age.
What are the things always in your bag?
Well, aside from money, of course, I always carry my lip gloss, charger, and sanitary pads. These are the essentials I never leave without.
The first thing you eat and drink in the morning?
I always start my morning with a coffee because it boosts my energy for the day. The food I eat depends—sometimes it's paratha, sometimes poha. I'm Rajput and Punjabi, so we enjoy both types of food, reflecting the blend of cultures I come from, thanks to my parents.
Your daily diet?
I indulge myself once a week. I love eating fast food like chole bhature and pav bhaji. However, my daily meals are always homemade Indian food like rice, dal, and chapati with ghee. I love ghee. My comfort food would be rajma rice or curry rice.
Your fashion choices?
I like to wear jeans, dresses, or cargo pants and my fashion is a mix of different styles. My favourite colours are black and beige because I love wearing beige shirts, especially in cotton fabric. During festivals like Diwali and Navratri, I wear traditional outfits like suits, saris, and lehengas. Festivals in Delhi are always full of bling, and I enjoy dressing up with good makeup and jewellery. However, I prefer to keep my accessories minimal, as I don’t like wearing too many of them.
Wardrobe must-haves?
Night suits and pyjamas -- I can't live without them. I always prefer to wear comfortable clothes to ensure I stay relaxed most of the time.