Actress and model Sophiya Singh shares her beauty and fashion secrets

A

I wake up and head to the gym, making sure to follow a proper diet. Dermatologists and cosmetologists also play an important role because I need to take care of both my inner health and outer appearance. It's essential to look and feel good, as both aspects contribute to my overall well-being and beauty.

Moisturisers, serums, and sunscreen are all crucial for maintaining healthy skin. On the inside, supplements are equally important, helping to keep your body nourished and balanced as you age.