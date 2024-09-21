Kareena Kapoor sizzles at 44, shares birthday eve celebration pictures

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan gave fans a sneak peek into her pre-birthday celebrations, sharing stunning pictures of herself in an elegant off-shoulder red gown.
The star, who turns 44 today, looked effortlessly glamorous as she got into the celebratory spirit ahead of her big day, leaving fans in awe of her timeless beauty and chic style.
Taking to Instagram, Kareena, who has 12.9 million followers, shared a series of photos showcasing her stunning pre-birthday look.
In the pictures, the Jab We Met fame actress is seen posing gracefully in an off-shoulder, high-slit red gown, exuding glamour and confidence. She rounded off the look with her signature smokey eyes and nude lips, adding a bold touch with transparent red heels, perfectly complementing the ensemble. Kareena’s style once again proves why she remains a fashion icon in the industry.
In the caption, she wrote, “Bringing in my birthday”.
On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the heist comedy film Crew. The movie featured Tabu and Kriti Sanon alongside Kareena in the lead roles. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma played pivotal characters in the Rajesh Krishnan directorial film. She has Singham Again in the pipeline.