Kareena Kapoor sizzles at 44, shares birthday eve celebration pictures

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan gave fans a sneak peek into her pre-birthday celebrations, sharing stunning pictures of herself in an elegant off-shoulder red gown.

The star, who turns 44 today, looked effortlessly glamorous as she got into the celebratory spirit ahead of her big day, leaving fans in awe of her timeless beauty and chic style.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena, who has 12.9 million followers, shared a series of photos showcasing her stunning pre-birthday look.