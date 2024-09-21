Shah Rukh Khan recalls cringe-worthy moments from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' shoot

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently starred in the blockbuster Jawan, shared a humorous and cringe-worthy experience from his time filming Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
On Saturday, filmmaker Karan Johar posted a throwback video on Instagram featuring SRK discussing his most embarrassing moments from the movie. In the clip, Khan revealed that the tight t-shirts and jeans he wore for his character, Rahul Khanna, were particularly awkward.
He also recounted an amusing moment when he accidentally scored a basketball shot from half court while facing away from the hoop.
Karan reminisced in his caption, “So much of what @iamsrk wore in KKHH is still fashion relevant today! The belt bag, oversized hoodies, graffiti jeans… though those Lycra tight tees are a definite no today! Still, Bhai managed to pull off those bold outfits with sheer fashion energy.”
He added, “I remember during the basketball scene, I kept calling it ‘a goal’ until SRK kindly corrected me with a whisper of ‘it’s a basket.’ I looked around confused until it finally clicked! #memories #the90s.”
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which also starred Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan, received the 46th National Film Award for Best Film for Providing Wholesome Entertainment. It marked Karan Johar's directorial debut and was the first collaboration between him and Shah Rukh Khan.