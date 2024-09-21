Shah Rukh Khan recalls cringe-worthy moments from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' shoot

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently starred in the blockbuster Jawan, shared a humorous and cringe-worthy experience from his time filming Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

On Saturday, filmmaker Karan Johar posted a throwback video on Instagram featuring SRK discussing his most embarrassing moments from the movie. In the clip, Khan revealed that the tight t-shirts and jeans he wore for his character, Rahul Khanna, were particularly awkward.

He also recounted an amusing moment when he accidentally scored a basketball shot from half court while facing away from the hoop.