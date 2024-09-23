Layered luxe: The fall fashion playbook

Sobhita Dhulipala brings us casual elegance with an indulgent fur jacket and cosy layers, perfect for a laid-back fall day. Paired with a relaxed yet polished coffee table brunch scene, the juxtaposition of textures—fur and knit—reflects fall's focus on warmth and comfort. Her warm-toned outerwear adds a touch of opulence, while her minimal makeup and accessories keep the look grounded. The rich brown tones speak to fall’s signature palette, making her outfit feel effortlessly cohesive.

Key takeaway: Luxurious textures, like fur and knits, can make casual outfits feel indulgent while staying comfortable.