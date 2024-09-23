Layered luxe: The fall fashion playbook

As the leaves turn golden and the air gains a crisp chill, fall fashion provides an opportunity to layer up, experiment with rich textures and embrace warmer tones. From bold outerwear to sophisticated minimalism, we look to five trendsetters—Alexa Chung, Sophia Richie, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin and Jim Sarbh—for ultimate style inspiration this season. Here's how they’ve effortlessly nailed fall chic.
Kalki Koechlin exudes fall-ready elegance with her monochromatic, deep red dress layered under a sheer, translucent black coat. The interplay of light and shadow in her outfit adds mystery and the velvety hues resonate with the season’s warm yet subdued colour palette. Her approach showcases the power of layering while embracing rich, autumnal tones—perfect for evening events or a day-to-night transition. The sheer outer layer offers a lightness to balance the moody, structured dress beneath.
Key takeaway: Embrace deep reds and sheer layers for a moody, evening-appropriate fall aesthetic.
Sobhita Dhulipala brings us casual elegance with an indulgent fur jacket and cosy layers, perfect for a laid-back fall day. Paired with a relaxed yet polished coffee table brunch scene, the juxtaposition of textures—fur and knit—reflects fall's focus on warmth and comfort. Her warm-toned outerwear adds a touch of opulence, while her minimal makeup and accessories keep the look grounded. The rich brown tones speak to fall’s signature palette, making her outfit feel effortlessly cohesive.
Key takeaway: Luxurious textures, like fur and knits, can make casual outfits feel indulgent while staying comfortable.
Jim Sarbh proves that outerwear can single-handedly elevate an outfit. His oversized black and white striped coat is both structured and statement-making, blending classic tailoring with a hint of drama. Sarbh balances the graphic print with crisp white sneakers, keeping the look approachable yet polished. This ensemble plays into the “sophisticated rebel” aesthetic, ideal for those who love to experiment with standout pieces without sacrificing comfort. Sarbh’s monochrome palette remains effortlessly timeless, with the stripes adding a dynamic energy fit for fall layering.
Key takeaway: A statement coat can be the hero piece of your wardrobe—versatile yet bold.
Alexa Chung’s look channels urban sophistication, blending a classic grey coat with tailored black trousers, crisp white shirt and glossy leather accessories. Her choice of a minimalist yet powerfully structured coat brings effortless poise, while the subtle accessories add polish. The neutral palette with a hint of red in her bag ensures the outfit remains versatile yet striking. Perfect for city-dwellers, this ensemble is ideal for brisk commutes and impromptu meetings, exuding both confidence and ease.
Key takeaway: Neutral-toned outerwear, when tailored perfectly, is a timeless investment for urban fall wardrobes.
Sofia Richie’s style reflects modern elegance through a more minimalistic approach. She dons a tailored, sleeveless burgundy top paired with a soft, neutral maxi skirt that seamlessly transitions between seasons. Her burgundy handbag adds a polished touch, tying the whole look together with a pop of rich, fall-appropriate colour. The balance of a bold top with a simple, flowy skirt makes this outfit versatile for casual outings or formal affairs, where comfort meets refined elegance.
Key takeaway: Sleek, structured tops paired with flowy bottoms create a balanced, understated and chic fall look.