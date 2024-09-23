Mouni Roy's iconic fashion showcase: Highlights from London and Milan Fashion Week 2024

For her most recent look, Mouni captured the essence of gothic glamour in a striking black mini dress from Antonio Marras's Spring Summer 2025 collection. The dress showcased a plunging neckline, intricate pleated skirt detailing, and a stylish tie-on detail at the back. She paired the ensemble with lace floral stockings, matching gloves, and chic black shoes adorned with shimmering silver embellishments. For her makeup, Mouni chose softly blushed cheeks and peachy lips that enhanced her radiant glow. Uber-cool sunglasses and a neatly braided hairdo secured with a black scarf perfectly rounded her look.

As Mouni continues to redefine fashion with each appearance, fans and fashion enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the showstopping looks she’ll deliver next.