Mouni Roy's iconic fashion showcase: Highlights from London and Milan Fashion Week 2024

Bollywood diva Mouni Roy elevated the fashion scene at London Fashion Week 2024 while attending in support of internationally renowned couturier Rahul Mishra. Her stunning presence continued to shine at Milan Fashion Week 2024 with her standout appearances, further solidifying her status as a global style icon. Let’s decode the glamourous looks she effortlessly delivered.
Mouni Roy opted for a chic business casual look at the launch of the Tod’s X Rahul Mishra collection at the TOD’s boutique on Old Bond Street in London. She effortlessly combined a crisp white shirt with a blue wool sweater vest and tailored brown pants, exuding a polished yet relaxed vibe. To complete the ensemble, she carried a sleek black clutch and stepped into embellished loafers from the collection. Her look was subtle yet striking, with a sleek centre-parted ponytail, pink lips, and a touch of rouge on her cheeks, adding just the right amount of elegance.
Continuing to impress, Mouni made a bold statement at the fashion show in London, stepping out in a draped cocoon blazer adorned with a hand-embroidered carnation brooch. The blazer, with its plunging neckline, full-length sleeves, and oversized silhouette, made for a remarkable look. She paired it with a matching draped asymmetric tweed skirt and black stilettos. Mouni's look was effortlessly chic with her signature glam and loose, centre-parted locks.
Capping off her time at the London Fashion Week, Mouni turned heads at the Aadnevik Spring Summer 2025 show, in breathtaking style. She looked nothing short of ethereal in a stunning green tulle gown, complete with a tiered ruffle skirt that flowed beautifully with every step. The thigh-high slit and plunging neckline added a layer of drama, while the fitted bodice accentuated her figure. Mouni completed the enchanting look with loose, centre-parted waves, embellished pumps, and a flawless makeup look featuring smoky eyes, nude lips, and a soft blush of pink.
For her debut look at Milan Fashion Week, Mouni Roy captivated the audience in a spectacular floor-length black cocktail gown from Alberta Ferretti's latest Spring Summer 2025 collection. The elegant satin dress featured a chic cowl neckline that beautifully framed her face. To elevate her ensemble, she paired it with a long matching trench coat. The gown’s flared silhouette accentuated her curves impeccably. She accessorised her look with strappy heels and a stylish oversized clutch, which added a touch of glamour. She added a hint of drama with pink-tinted lips, contoured cheeks and winged eyeliner. Sealing the deal on her ravishing appearance, Mouni styled her hair in a sleek, middle-parted bun.
For her most recent look, Mouni captured the essence of gothic glamour in a striking black mini dress from Antonio Marras's Spring Summer 2025 collection. The dress showcased a plunging neckline, intricate pleated skirt detailing, and a stylish tie-on detail at the back. She paired the ensemble with lace floral stockings, matching gloves, and chic black shoes adorned with shimmering silver embellishments. For her makeup, Mouni chose softly blushed cheeks and peachy lips that enhanced her radiant glow. Uber-cool sunglasses and a neatly braided hairdo secured with a black scarf perfectly rounded her look.
As Mouni continues to redefine fashion with each appearance, fans and fashion enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the showstopping looks she’ll deliver next.
(Written by Twinkle Hemani)