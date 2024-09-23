The Guinness World Record welcomes Chiranjeevi with the title of 'Most Prolific Film Star'

Megastar K. Chiranjeevi recently entered the Guinness World Book of Records with the title of Most Prolific Film Star.

The certificate for the honour reads, "Most prolific film star in Indian Film Industry/dancer is Konidela Chiranjeevi aka Mega Star (India) achieved on 20 September 2024."

The actor said, "I never expected to get Guinness World Records. Dance has been part of my life all these years of my film career".

A representative of the Guinness World Records presented the certificate to the Tollywood megastar at an event on Sunday in the presence of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Noting that he is a huge fan of Chiranjeevi, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan said, "I was so happy that Chiranjeevi garu is being given this honour and I was really thrilled to know that. If you notice him in any song of his, his own heart is in it, and he is enjoying himself. Our eyes don’t move from him. He is having such a great time and we are also infected with that. That’s such a unique quality, I see him as my elder brother. When Chiranjeevi garu called me and said he wanted to invite me to this event. I don’t know why he asked me. I told him previously many times that sir you have to only order. There is no asking. You have to just inform me."

Guinness World Records Adjudicator Richard Stenning said, "Today Guinness World Records have announced the official announcement of Mr Chiranjeevi being the most prolific Indian film star as an actor and dancer. It's a fantastic achievement with 537 songs that he's danced in across 143 films which is the official number that we recognize... So we're specifically looking at the number of films and yes, the evidence took quite a long time to compile as well as review as you can imagine, there's a lot of films there to go through but it was handed over to me in such a nice format, an easy format for me to review and some videos I did get distracted and watched the full length but actually, my only job was to actually look for Mr Chiranjeevi dancing in each one of those videos and pair it up with data to classify that as official release as well."