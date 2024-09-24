Masaba Gupta reveals why her mother Neena Gupta discouraged her from acting

Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta recently opened up about her early career choices in the podcast BiEauty Banter, hosted by Queenie Singh. She shared that her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta, initially dissuaded her from pursuing acting, concerned about the limitations the industry could impose.

Masaba explained that her mother felt the acting landscape was restrictive, noting, “She didn’t allow me to be an actor. Back then, the industry functioned differently. You have this artsy, almost international look, and you’d get put in a box.” Neena encouraged her to focus on something that would offer long-term fulfillment, suggesting she explore her academic interests instead.

Reflecting on her journey, Masaba recounted how she applied to SNDT College in Mumbai after her mother pointed it out. “I filled out the form, and thankfully, my test scores were good enough for admission,” she said.

The conversation also touched on the topic of nepotism. Masaba asserted that it exists in every industry, not just film. “Nepotism isn’t exclusive to Bollywood; it’s found everywhere. For instance, a lawyer's son often becomes a lawyer and a doctor's son becomes a doctor, thanks to family connections,” she explained. While she acknowledged that opportunities can sometimes be skewed by nepotism in the film industry, she emphasised that this phenomenon is a reflection of broader societal norms.