Rashmika Mandanna shares heartfelt wishes for students and job seekers, prepares for 'Pushpa 2' release

Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently visited a temple and shared her heartfelt wishes on Instagram.

In her post, she expressed her hopes for children preparing for exams and those seeking jobs, saying, “God bless you all! Best of luck to the kids with their exams, and I hope everyone looking for a job finds what they’re searching for. May your days be filled with love, joy, and happiness. Mwah! Big love!”

In a recent highlight, on September 22, Rashmika attended the Versace Spring-Summer 2025 fashion showcase, where she posed alongside renowned Italian designer Donatella Versace. She shared a picture of their meeting and expressed her admiration, stating, “What an absolute pleasure it was to meet you. You are truly special! Thank you for inspiring us and showing us what a powerhouse of a woman you are!”

Rashmika is set to star in the highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule, alongside Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. Directed by Sukumar, this action-thriller is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 6, 2024, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.