Riya Sen shines in Hollywood debut with 'Highway 905'

Riya Sen has officially crossed over to Hollywood with her debut film Highway 905, now streaming on Amazon Prime USA. Released in early 2024, this edge-of-your-seat thriller unravels a murder mystery set in the stunning landscape of Long Island, New York.
In Highway 905, the actress plays a pivotal role, Sophie, a character that brings depth and emotional intensity to the story. The film follows an Indian taxi driver who gets caught up in a murder case that could shatter his life. Riya's performance has already been widely praised as a rising talent in international cinema.
Alongside her, the cast includes David Otunga, Jose Édouardo Ramos, Idan Raz, and Pawan Kumar, all of whom add to the film’s suspense and drama. The breathtaking visuals of Long Island create the perfect backdrop, elevating the film’s atmosphere and gripping storyline.