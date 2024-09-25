Ananya Panday’s newest characters prove how she’s ready to embrace versatility!

Ananya Panday is having an incredible 2024, and her back-to-back exciting projects prove that she’s leaving no stone unturned in making bold, genre-defying moves! Ananya is now flipping the script and proving that she’s here to stay—doing it in style, of course.

Starting the year, Ananya made her OTT debut with Call Me Bae, playing the quirky, hilarious Bella Chowdhary, a.k.a Bae. Directed by director Collin D’Cunha, the series showcased her comic timing like never before, earning her praise for nailing the role. Fans loved her bubbly character and witty one-liners, and the show went top 10 on Prime in more than 20 countries worldwide leading to the makers renewing the show for a second season!

Next up, Ananya is diving headfirst into the thriller genre with CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane set to release on Netflix on October 4. This film reunites her with her Call Me Bae co-star Vihaan Samat, but this time, it's all serious business. With Motwane at the helm, known for his unique storytelling, this thriller promises to be a nail-biter—and we can’t wait to see Ananya show off her darker side!

The actress in the past has expressed interest in being taken seriously as an actor thus explaining her versatile choices. She said, "I’ve always wanted people to take me seriously as an actor. It's not that it (choices) changed after Gehraiyaan. I'm in my 20s, I’m growing up and there are different things that I’m relating to. There are different kinds of stories I want to do. It’s simultaneous with my growth as a person. My choices are also changing. It’s a ripple effect."

If you thought Ananya was done experimenting, think again! She’s currently filming a historical courtroom drama based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, tentatively titled The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair,

This intense role sees Ananya portraying a lawyer handling a pivotal case—a stark contrast from her previous roles. Starring alongside Bollywood giants like Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, she’s set to show a new, more intense side of her acting range.

What makes 2024 stand out for Ananya is her bold choice to work with fresh talent, from debut director Collin D’Cunha (Call Me Bae) to Karan Singh Tyagi (Sankaran Nair), embracing new perspectives and ambitious storytelling. Once questioned about her film choices, Ananya is now earning widespread praise, turning the tide in her favour and proving that 2024 is her year to shine.