Kartik Aaryan confirms Diwali release of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with new poster

Get ready for a spooky showdown this Diwali! Kartik Aaryan's highly anticipated horror-comedy sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has officially locked in its release date. The actor announced the news on Instagram, sharing a chilling poster that hints at the film's plot.
The movie, which is set to be a direct sequel to the hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, will face off against Rohit Shetty's cop universe magnum opus, Singham Again, at the box office. Fans are eagerly anticipating the clash between these two blockbuster franchises.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 brings back Vidya Balan as the iconic Manjulika, the spirit that haunted the first film. The new poster seems to reference the original movie, where Manjulika was locked away in a secret room.
Kartik Aaryan, who took on the mantle of Rooh Baba in the second installment, will continue his role in this new chapter. He'll be joined by the talented Triptii Dimri, who has been basking in the success of films like Animal, Bad Newwz and is gearing up for another release, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.
In an earlier interview with Indulge, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee discussed his experience of directing the next instalment in the franchise. "For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 we started brainstorming on the basic concept till it reached a point where I thought I, as an audience would enjoy this. Our aim is to present a cinema which has more comedy, horror, and music than the last part. Everybody is very happy with whatever we have shot till now," he said in the interview. He also provided an insight into how the film will be using the setting of Kolkata to be of vital importance in the plot. "We decided that if Manjulika’s roots are in Bengal then why do we go somewhere else? Kolkata has a rich tradition and a very sweet language. Our main characters come from this city, and their names and dialect is also similar. I believe more justice is done to the character of Manjulika," he added.
As production for the film has wrapped, fans can't wait to see what spooky surprises await them this Diwali.