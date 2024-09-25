Kartik Aaryan confirms Diwali release of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with new poster

In an earlier interview with Indulge, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee discussed his experience of directing the next instalment in the franchise. "For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 we started brainstorming on the basic concept till it reached a point where I thought I, as an audience would enjoy this. Our aim is to present a cinema which has more comedy, horror, and music than the last part. Everybody is very happy with whatever we have shot till now," he said in the interview. He also provided an insight into how the film will be using the setting of Kolkata to be of vital importance in the plot. "We decided that if Manjulika’s roots are in Bengal then why do we go somewhere else? Kolkata has a rich tradition and a very sweet language. Our main characters come from this city, and their names and dialect is also similar. I believe more justice is done to the character of Manjulika," he added.