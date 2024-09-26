Farhan Akhtar enjoys day off by cycling in the mountains

In a recent podcast, Farhan and his wife, Shibani Dandekar, opened up about their homebody lifestyle. They discussed their preference for quiet evenings over socializing, revealing their comfort in staying home. Shibani mentioned, “We don’t like to leave the house after 7:00 pm. We go out maybe once every two months, and even that can be tough. We’ve earned a bit of a reputation for being boring among our friends.”

Farhan echoed her sentiments, highlighting the importance of accepting different social preferences. “If you or someone you know prefers spending time at home and doesn’t enjoy clubbing or late-night outings, that shouldn’t be seen as boring,” he stated. “Why should anyone be judged for not wanting to participate in certain activities?”

He further illustrated his point with a humorous example about planning a 7-day trek, questioning whether people would be interested.

It’s interesting to note that just days ago, Farhan was discussing a trek in the mountains, and now he’s enjoying a bike ride in one of the world’s most breathtaking mountain passes.