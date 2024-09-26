Gittika Ganju Dhar on her role in the series 'Tanaav'
Actress Gitikka Ganju Dhar takes us through her beautifully portrayed character in the series Tanaav's second season that's currently streaming on SonyLIV.
Excerpts from the chat.
Tell us about your role in Tanaav?
I play a Kashmiri Pandit and my father is a retired army officer. My character is also a war veteran's wife, a Kashmiri Muslim, who is settled in Kashmir. My role unfolds with the character of Al Damishq, the terrorist who is at the centre of the world of Tanaav this season.
How did you prepare for the role?
All I did was learn my lines and tell myself that I was Nafeesa. In my mind I first etched her nature and then her mannerisms. On location, I just stayed focussed, felt the scenes and emoted. I did have to put on weight to look the part, but since I love, love, love to eat, that was the easiest part of the preparation. And the pizzas in Kashmir are too good.
How was it working with Sudhir Mishra?
I had a reading session with him and the rest of the cast when the season 2 shoot was beginning. The atmosphere had great ease. He is truly a very sharp director. I shot under the guidance of the brilliant Eshwar Niwas. Eshwar gives you a free hand to start with and then gently steers you towards the vision of the scene. I really enjoyed working with him and am looking forward to more projects with him. The show looks riveting, real, merciless and has an attractive tint to it. It has some brilliant performances by Soni Razdan, Rajat Kapoor, Gaurav Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Shashank Arora, Satyadeep Misra and Manav Vij.
What are the parameters you choose a role with?
Only two parameters, I should be comfortable with the scenes and the production house should be a reputed one.
Being an outsider, how has the journey as an actor been for you so far?
It has been pretty smooth, it is a very professional zone, if you keep it professional. I am not a fresher to the world of media, I have anchored for almost 25 years now, I've worked with the best in the business, so, I am at ease and confident in my skin. A few lessons in date management are underway, otherwise it is pretty much an easy navigation.
Is there any dream role you would like to do?
Indira Gandhi, an army officer, or a sleuth.
Any director you would love to work with?
Imtiaz Ali and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
What kind of content do you love watching?
As an audience I sway between two extremes, I will watch a hundred reruns of Only You, Holiday, and Jab We Met and Jab Harry met Sejal. On the other hand, I can sit through and immerse myself in Parasite, Nomadland, Minari, The Power of the Dog and Everything Everywhere All at Once.
What's the latest you have watched and liked?
I quite liked the films by Friday Filmworks, Aron Mein Kahan Dam Tha and Emergency! Kangana Ranaut is a mighty, mighty actress, one of my favourites! So, I would love to act in such a political drama or even a mythological drama like Adipurush.
Your upcoming projects?
As I write I am touching wood, as I am slated to begin shooting for a new film.