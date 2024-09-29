Diljit Dosanjh surprises fans by introducing his family at his Dil-Luminati tour’s Manchester concert

Singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh delighted his fans with a heartwarming moment during his Dil-Luminati Tour concert in Manchester on Saturday. For the first time ever, the private singer publicly introduced his family members to the audience.

As the show reached its peak, Dosanjh bowed in front of a woman and embraced her warmly. With tears in her eyes, the woman returned the hug. “By the way, this is my mom,” Dosanjh announced to the cheering crowd, holding her hand up. The audience erupted in applause and cheers as they witnessed this intimate moment.

Next, Dosanjh bowed to another woman and shook hands with her. “She is my sister,” he revealed, introducing his second family member. The presence of Dosanjh’s family members at the concert was a surprise for many fans, as the singer is known for keeping his personal life private.