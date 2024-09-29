Diljit Dosanjh surprises fans by introducing his family at his Dil-Luminati tour’s Manchester concert

Singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh delighted his fans with a heartwarming moment during his Dil-Luminati Tour concert in Manchester on Saturday. For the first time ever, the private singer publicly introduced his family members to the audience.
As the show reached its peak, Dosanjh bowed in front of a woman and embraced her warmly. With tears in her eyes, the woman returned the hug. “By the way, this is my mom,” Dosanjh announced to the cheering crowd, holding her hand up. The audience erupted in applause and cheers as they witnessed this intimate moment.
Next, Dosanjh bowed to another woman and shook hands with her. “She is my sister,” he revealed, introducing his second family member. The presence of Dosanjh’s family members at the concert was a surprise for many fans, as the singer is known for keeping his personal life private.
While Dosanjh has never confirmed or denied rumours about his marriage, a report earlier this year claimed that he is married to an Indian-American woman and has a son. According to the sources, Dosanjh’s wife and son reside in the United States.
In a recent interview, fellow singer Ammy Virk expressed his understanding of Dosanjh’s decision to keep his family out of the public eye. Virk shared that he also prefers to keep his own family private, as it allows them to enjoy their lives without the constant attention of the media.
Following his UK tour, Dosanjh will embark on the Indian leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour in October. The tour will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26 and will also include stops in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.
In addition to his music career, Dosanjh recently announced his casting in the upcoming film Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The sequel will be set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala and is expected to start filming in November.