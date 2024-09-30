Ram Charan to be immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds with his beloved pet

Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who is preparing for the release of his highly anticipated film Game Changer, will soon be immortalised with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore, alongside his adorable dog, Rhyme.

The team from Madame Tussauds recently met with the actor to take measurements and finalise details for the wax figure. In a video from the session, Ram is seen with his French Barbet, Rhyme, who charmed everyone with his curly, shiny coat and playful behavior.

In the video, Ram Charan is dressed in a white collared sweatshirt and black pants. He expresses his excitement, saying, "I'm truly honored to become a part of the Madame Tussauds family. The unveiling will happen soon, and I look forward to being closer to you with my wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore."