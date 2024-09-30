Ram Charan to be immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds with his beloved pet

Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who is preparing for the release of his highly anticipated film Game Changer, will soon be immortalised with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore, alongside his adorable dog, Rhyme.
The team from Madame Tussauds recently met with the actor to take measurements and finalise details for the wax figure. In a video from the session, Ram is seen with his French Barbet, Rhyme, who charmed everyone with his curly, shiny coat and playful behavior.
In the video, Ram Charan is dressed in a white collared sweatshirt and black pants. He expresses his excitement, saying, "I'm truly honored to become a part of the Madame Tussauds family. The unveiling will happen soon, and I look forward to being closer to you with my wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore."
On the professional front, Ram Charan’s entry in Game Changer promises to be nothing short of spectacular. His introduction in the film is marked by the grand musical number, Raa Macha Macha (Hindi version: Dam Tu Dikha Jaa), which features a staggering 1,000 folk dancers. The choreography is by the renowned Ganesh Acharya.
The song is a tribute to India's vast and diverse cultural heritage, spotlighting various traditional folk dances from different regions. Unique dance forms such as gussadi from Adilabad, chaau from West Bengal, ghumra from Odisha’s Matilkala, and goravara kunitha from Karnataka are showcased in a visually striking performance. The vibrant cultural display is enhanced by the vocals of Nakash Aziz, who sings the track in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The lyrics are penned by Anantha Sriram.
Directed by S. Shankar, Game Changer will feature Ram Charan in a triple role, with production helmed by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations.