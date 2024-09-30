Rishab Shetty’s intense preparation for 'Kantara' and prequel: Four key lessons he mastered

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara took the Indian film industry by storm in 2022, winning accolades and becoming a cultural phenomenon. Celebrating its 2nd anniversary, Kantara not only enthralled audiences with its gripping storyline but also demonstrated Shetty’s exceptional commitment to the craft. With Kantara Chapter 1 in the works, here are four things Rishab Shetty learned and mastered for both films, highlighting his dedication to authenticity and excellence.