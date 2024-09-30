Rishab Shetty’s intense preparation for 'Kantara' and prequel: Four key lessons he mastered

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara took the Indian film industry by storm in 2022, winning accolades and becoming a cultural phenomenon. Celebrating its 2nd anniversary, Kantara not only enthralled audiences with its gripping storyline but also demonstrated Shetty’s exceptional commitment to the craft. With Kantara Chapter 1 in the works, here are four things Rishab Shetty learned and mastered for both films, highlighting his dedication to authenticity and excellence.
One of the most iconic elements of Kantara was the depiction of the traditional performance art, Bhuta Kola. Rishab Shetty trained extensively to bring authenticity to this ritual. His dedication was evident in his goosebump-inducing performance, which left a lasting impression on audiences, making it one of the standout moments of the film.
In the intense bull race sequence, Rishab Shetty didn’t rely on a body double. He participated in the Kambala race, a physically demanding feat that required endurance and skill. The sequence was shot over 24 hours, during which Shetty simultaneously acted and directed the scene. His personal involvement added realism to the film and underscored his unwavering commitment.
For Kantara Chapter 1, Shetty took his preparation to a new level by learning Kalaripayattu, one of the world’s oldest martial arts. His rigorous training spanned an entire year, allowing him to master the precise techniques of this ancient fighting style. This dedication to detail ensures that his portrayal in the prequel will be both authentic and visually captivating.
Rishab Shetty’s physical transformation for Kantara Chapter 1 has been nothing short of remarkable. His new, bulked-up physique, showcased in the film's first look, highlights the immense effort he has put into preparing for this role, further proving his devotion to the character and the story.