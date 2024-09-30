Sonali Kulkarni praises Sobhita Dhulipala's performance in ‘Love, Sitara’

In a recent interview, Sonali Kulkarni, who plays Hema, a woman seeking self-worth and love, had nothing but kind words for her co-star. "Sobhita is an extremely intelligent person, a voracious reader, and a very gentle human being. It was a pleasure to work with her," Sonali shared. She also expressed her surprise at Sobhita’s ability to transform between roles, comparing her performance in Love, Sitara to her previous work in Made In Heaven. "I couldn’t believe she is the same actor who played Tara in Made In Heaven. That was an excellent performance, and this one is totally different. I’m really looking forward to her future work," Sonali added, emphasising Sobhita’s versatility and potential.