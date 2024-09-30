Sonali Kulkarni praises Sobhita Dhulipala's performance in ‘Love, Sitara’

The family romance drama Love, Sitara released on September 27, on ZEE5, starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Sonali Kulkarni, Rajeev Siddhartha among others. The film has already created a buzz among fans, with particular praise for Sobhita’s portrayal of Tara, an independent interior designer navigating the complexities of love and marriage.
In a recent interview, Sonali Kulkarni, who plays Hema, a woman seeking self-worth and love, had nothing but kind words for her co-star. "Sobhita is an extremely intelligent person, a voracious reader, and a very gentle human being. It was a pleasure to work with her," Sonali shared. She also expressed her surprise at Sobhita’s ability to transform between roles, comparing her performance in Love, Sitara to her previous work in Made In Heaven. "I couldn’t believe she is the same actor who played Tara in Made In Heaven. That was an excellent performance, and this one is totally different. I’m really looking forward to her future work," Sonali added, emphasising Sobhita’s versatility and potential.
Sobhita’s role in Love, Sitara adds another layer to her growing filmography, marking her as one of the most versatile actresses in Indian cinema. Having portrayed characters named Tara in both Made In Heaven and Kaalakaandi, her ability to bring fresh perspectives to each role continues to impress audiences and critics alike. Fans eagerly await her next project.