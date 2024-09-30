Zeenat Aman opens up in ‘never have I ever’ game

Actress Zeenat Aman recently shared intriguing insights about her life during a live musical session, playing the popular game ‘never have I ever’.

The show's creators posted a promo on Instagram, teasing fans with a glimpse of Zeenat's candid revelations. They captioned the post, “The diva is full of surprises and knows how to keep us guessing 👑. Discover more about her straight from the queen at Yeh Shaam Mastani (sic)!”

In the clip, Zeenat, looking glamorous as ever, introduced the game: “Hi guys, this is Zeenat Aman, and I'm going to play Never Have I Ever.”

She shared some entertaining anecdotes, including, “Never have I ever forgotten my lines at a shoot—of course, I have! Who hasn't? All actors forget a line or two at some point.” She also reflected on her career, saying, “Never have I ever regretted taking up a project midway through a movie. There was one film that took eight years to make, and yes, I regretted doing that.”

When asked about playing a role that challenged her beliefs, she intriguingly responded, “Sare sawalon ka jawab main yahin par doon. A bit of suspense adds to the excitement, right? We’re bringing untold stories and behind-the-scenes conversations paired with timeless songs back to life at Saregama’s live Yeh Shaam Mastani—suniye Zeenat ki kahaani, Zeenat ki zubaani.”

On the professional front, Zeenat last appeared in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s 2019 epic war drama Panipat, featuring a star-studded cast including Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

She will soon be seen in Faraz Arif Ansari’s upcoming film Bun Tikki, alongside veteran actresses Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. This marks a reunion for Zeenat and Shabana, who last shared the screen in the 1982 crime thriller Ashanti, directed by Umesh Mehra.