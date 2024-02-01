From monotone to prints, Jackie Shroff’s fashion evolution 

Jackie Shroff has inevitably been a name on the list regarding fitness and fashion. While our beloved ‘bhidu’ celebrates his 67th birthday day today, Indulge decodes his extremely elegant, suave, and ‘mast me rehne ka’ fashion style over the years.



Undoubtedly Tiger Shroff is seen as one of the fittest actors and we know that it runs in his genes. Careful about his fitness, Jackie has on several occasions bared it, and while six-packs back then wasn’t a regularly used term, the man had it all.



Moving on to a more casual choice in looks, almost always one can spot the veteran actor in monotone ensembles. While white and black seemed to be his regular, of late he has also indulged in olive green or beige at times. These monotone cord sets or sweatshirts look super comfy and can give tough competition to the airport looks. Pairing it with a printed scarf completes the statement.



For ethnic wear, his subtleness wins hearts. While the base colours are mostly pastel and off–white, the intricate embroideries on them pave the way for an elegant and classic look, making him look handsome and chic. He is regularly spotted at events and sways the fashion game on the carpet.



While Shroff exuberates elegance on one side, there is also a playful personality in him. Giving off, vibrant and youthful vibes is his range of printed shirts which add colour to his already vivacious personality.



And lastly, with time, one cannot forget his plant that complements his message of making the planet clean and green and a better place to live in.

Photo Courtesy: Jackie Shroff/ Instagram