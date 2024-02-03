Poonam Pandey death hoax was about cervical cancer awareness

Poonam Pandey is alive. After a day of confusion on February 2 over her alleged death, sparked by a post on her Instagram page that stated the actress-model had passed away because of cervical cancer, this morning (February 3), Poonam took to her Instagram page to share that she is “alive” and that the post about her death was only to raise awareness about cervical cancer and promote the importance of vaccination amongst women.

Her post reads, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable."



"The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer," she added.Addressing the concern, confusion and the eventual backlash that the news of her death and the ‘awareness’ campaign has caused, Poonam further posted:

A look at the video here:

Poonam's team on Friday claimed that she had succumbed to cervical cancer and released a statement that read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."