Saiyami Kher collaborates with Anurag Kashyap for another project

Not only are Kher and Kashyap professionally connected, but they also share a strong bond of friendship.

Dharitri Ganguly Published :  06th February 2024 07:23 PM   |   Published :   |  06th February 2024 07:23 PM
Actor Saiyami Kher and director Anurag Kashyap are set to collaborate on another impressive project, according to industry sources

Saiyami Kher and Anurg Kashyap

After the resounding success of their collaboration in Choked on Netflix, actor Saiyami Kher and director Anurag Kashyap are gearing up for another spectacular venture, as per reliable sources close to the industry.

Choked, a gripping film based on the Note Bandi era during 2016, received widespread acclaim for its compelling narrative and stellar performances. The actor-director duo camaraderie between Kher and Kashyap on set was palpable, and it seems the duo is ready to recreate the magic on the big screen once again.

Sources reveal that the talented pair is on the brink of making an official announcement regarding their next project. Not only are Kher and Kashyap professionally connected, but they also share a strong bond of friendship.

