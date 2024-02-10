Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised in Kolkata

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after he complained of acute uneasiness.

He was in Kolkata shooting a film. Sources said that he started complaining about uneasiness from around 10 am on Saturday, following which his close associates decided to get him admitted at the private hospital in the city without taking any further risk. He was on the shooting floor while he started feeling uneasy. The exact medical complications are yet to be known.

Also read: Rohit Roy praises Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani’s stellar talent in throwback photo

The actor was recently named as a recipient of the Padma Bhushan Awardees 2024. He was last seen in the Bengali film Kabuliwala. It was directed by Suman Ghosh and released in December 2023.

Besides being a successful filmstar, he has a varied and colourful political career. Following the request and insistence of the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he became a Rajya Sabha member of Trinamool Congress. Before the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, he joined BJP at a mega rally in Kolkata in presence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also read: Babil Khan’s emotional tribute to father Irrfan: I will find you again