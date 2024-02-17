Ayesha Takia shares cryptic post a day after trolling over alleged plastic surgery 

Ayesha Takia, who made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with the action thriller Taarzan: The Wonder Car, was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with her son. Soon, photos of the former actress started doing rounds on social media. While many were excited to see her in the public eye after years, a section of netizens started trolling her alleged plastic surgery.

The unfortunate comments and trolling led Ayesha to share a rather cryptic post. The former star did not address the matter directly but just shared a selfie on Instagram and wrote, "love and peace." Later, she shared an IG Story that read, "You can't control how people perceive your energy. Anything you do or say gets filtered through the lens of whatever they are going through at the moment, which is totally not about you. Just continue doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible."

Take a look at her post here:

Ayesha was spotted at the airport in a traditional blue suit and she gracefully posed for the shutterbugs with her son, Mikhail whom she welcomed in 2013. Seeing the viral photos, many social media users suggested that she make a comeback to Bollywood and recalled her role in films like Wanted with Salman Khan and Paathshaala starring Shahid Kapoor.

Also Read: Ayesha Takia receives threatening messages, husband Farhan Azmi tweets for help

She retired from films in 2011. Her last release, Modh, failed to generate numbers at the box office. Ayesha married her longtime boyfriend Farhan Azmi; a restaurateur and son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi in 2009 and quit films two years after.