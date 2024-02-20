'Martin' actor Dhruva Sarja escapes near-death experience on Delhi-Srinagar flight

An IndiGo flight, departing from New Delhi to Srinagar witnessed severe turbulence due to extreme weather conditions and videos of the passengers, clenching onto their seats with fear have now surfaced online.

One of the passengers on board was Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja who was travelling along with the crew of the Martin movie. He shared a video on Instagram after the flight landed and towards the end chanted "Jai Ajinkya" and "Jai Shree Ram."

Take a look at the video here:

IndiGo later released a statement that reads, "IndiGo flight 6E6125 from Delhi to Srinagar faced severe turbulent weather en route. The crew followed all operational protocols and the flight landed safely in Srinagar. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the inclement weather."

Speaking of Dhruva Sarja, he will next be seen in Martin, a Kannada-language action thriller film directed by A. P. Arjun. Produced by Uday K. Mehta, the film also stars Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, Achyuth Kumar and Nikitin Dheer.