An anonymous fan pays Sonu Sood's dinner bill, leaves a sweet note for the actor [READ]

Sonu Sood, the actor and philanthropist, who made it to the news primarily for his noble acts during the tough COVID-19 times, was recently treated with a special surprise by a fan. The actor was enjoying an intimate dinner and he later realised that a fan anonymously paid for the entire bill. His admirer also wrote him a note that read, "Thank you for all the good work that you do for the country!"

The actor shared a photo of the note on his X as well as Instagram handle and captioned it, "I don’t know who did this but someone paid for the entire bill of our dinner at a restaurant and left this sweet note .. Really touched by this gesture. Thank u buddy. Means a lot."

Take a look at the post here:

In the Comment section, many stated that the actor totally deserves this and if they ever spot him in a restaurant, they would also pay his bill. From the film fraternity, Neena Gupta commented, "you deserve it... you do good work innocently."

TV star Priya Raina wrote, "You've created such karma! Universe has its way of applauding & gratifying into multi-fold." Playback singer Aditi Singh Sharma also chimed in and said, "I would totally have done the same." The actor's sister Malvika Sood Sachar commented, "Everyone loves you, brother."

Just a week ago, Sonu had made a post on X revealing how every Sunday hundreds of patients station outside his office looking for help. He expressed his gratitude towards doctors for speedy treatments and wrote, "I wanna thank all the doctors across our country for all the help. I sometimes call them at odd hours because of some emergency cases. But still, together we are able to save so many lives every single day."