Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram cherish romantic sunset in Kerala [PICS INSIDE]

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram celebrated their first New Year together as a newlywed couple in Kannur, Kerala.

The lovebirds took to social media and shared glimpses of their New Year getaway. In the photo, Randeep and Lin are posing for the selfie, while standing against the picturesque backdrop of the sunset. The Sarbjit actor is bare-chested and wearing shorts, while Lin is sporting a monokini. The post was captioned as, “Last sunset of 2023.” The geotag was of Kannur, Kerala. Randeep gave the music of the song Sooraj Dooba Hain to the post.

The couple got married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in the presence of family members and a few friends on November 29 in Imphal, Manipur. Meanwhile, on the work front, both Randeep and Lin are busy with their professional commitments. While Lin has been shooting for her film ‘Bun Tikki’, Randeep is busy with the post-production of his film.