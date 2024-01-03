Shah Rukh Khan adds personal touch to Red Chillies COO's housewarming in Mumbai [PICS]

Shahrukh Khan recently took a break from his busy schedule to attend the housewarming ceremony of Red Chillies Entertainment’s Chief Operating Officer, Gaurav Verma, in Mumbai. The heartwarming pictures from the event have made a splash on social media, capturing the superstar posing with the producer’s family. In one delightful snap, Shah Rukh was seen proudly hanging the nameplate, adding a personal touch to the celebration.

Images from the housewarming have been widely shared by dedicated fan pages online, sparking a trending sensation among followers. The pictures showcase the camaraderie between Shah Rukh and Gaurav’s family, giving fans a glimpse into the joyous occasion.

On the professional front, SRK had a remarkable 2023. Making a triumphant return to the screen, he starred in the blockbuster Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor continued his winning streak with Atlee’s hit Jawan, featuring Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone. Shah Rukh’s latest venture, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani was released on December 21 and has minted INR 400 crores worldwide till now.

Together, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan manage the production house Red Chillies Entertainment, a venture they began after tying the knot in 1991. The power couple is parents to Aryan, their eldest child at 26, who launched a lifestyle luxury collective streetwear brand last year. Their daughter, Suhana, marked her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, sharing the screen with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. The couple is also parents to AbRam, currently attending school in Mumbai.