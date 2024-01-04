Vikrant Massey reveals he 'would continue weeping even after the cut' while shooting 12th Fail

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey has been receiving critical acclaim since the day of its release, and for all the right reasons. Inspired by the real lives of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, the film is about resilience and moving forward despite hardships.

While the critics have given Vidhu's directorial skills a thumbs up, Vikrant's acting talents have also not gone unnoticed. Speaking about how the filming impacted him, the actor, who plays the character of Manoj Kumar Sharma, in an interview with a leading media agency, "There were moments when Vinod sir would call a cut and I would continue weeping even after the cut was called because I just could not control myself."

The actor revealed that Manoj Kumar Sharma's life had such a huge impact on him and the last he felt so strongly about a character was when he shot for A Death in the Gunj. "That was the first time, after filming that film, I started taking therapy because I felt I needed to talk to someone. If you tell your parents about your worries, then they get worried so you really can’t share all these things with them. Because it was a very dark film. It pushed me to certain darker corners," he added.

Speaking about 12th Fail, the film stars Vikrant in the lead role with Medha Shankar, Sanjay Bishnoi, Anant V Joshi and Priyanshu Chatterjee playing pivotal roles. It is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and even released in theatres on select screens.

