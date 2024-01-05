Amala Paul announces pregnancy, drops maternity photoshoot pictures

Amala Paul has announced her first pregnancy. The actress dropped her maternity photoshoot pictures on her social media handle, in which she tagged her husband Jagat Desai, and captioned it, "Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!"



While one of the pictures shot on a beach shows Jagat caressing Amala's baby bump, the other shows a reflection of Amala on his chest. The third picture shows Amala and Jagat in an embrace.







Amala Paul and entrepreneur Jagat Desai tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Kochi last year. The duo also dropped a series of pictures on their social media handles celebrating their union. Meanwhile, fans of the actress have been questioning the timing of her pregnancy announcement.



Amala Paul was earlier married to Madrasapattinam director Vijay. The duo had fallen in love on the sets of Deiva Thirumagal. But they parted ways in a short span.



On the film front, Amala is awaiting the release of Aadujeevitham, which is currently under post-production, Dvija and Level Cross. She was last seen in the Malayalam film Christopher and in a special appearance in Ajay Devgn's Bholaa