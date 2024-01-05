INTERVIEW|‘Trust your gut’: Kadak Singh actress Sanjana Sanghi on the phenomenal power of instincts

The recently released ZEE5 film Kadak Singh is living up to the expectations as a psychological thriller. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film stars powerhouse of talent Pankaj Tripathi as an investigative officer diagnosed with retrograde amnesia while investigating a chit-fund scam. Sanjana Sanghi plays the pivotal role of his daughter who tries to remind him that while he may have been the best officer on duty, his personal life was in shambles.

Sanjana Sanghi

As the movie grips the audience as a nested narrative where it presents many stories within a story kind of plot, it adds to the intrigue and complexity. We speak to Sanjana who tells us what interested her in the movie, “What drew me immediately was the narration from Ritesh Shah (writer) and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury (writer, director) where I understood that the film was written very poignantly. My character was given so much flesh, layers and complexity. Moreover, when I got to know that Pankaj is playing the lead, it became one of the easiest and quickest yes that I have said so far.”

A still from Kadak Singh

Sanjana further adds how she resonated with her role, “Sakshi is so resilient and sensitive. She has taken the burden of her entire family. She is a caring sister, a daughter, and a young girl who wants to figure out her life and aim for the better. I feel that’s the story of most of the girls like me who want to make the best of what they can and live their life independently. Also, it’s kind of a dream role for a young actor like me because typically you would see they get parts that are either very romantic or ornamental. But here, I get to play a character who plays different roles in her life. That’s refreshing.”

Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana has previously left an impression on the audience with her performances in Rockstar (2011), Baar Baar Dekho (2016), Baar Baar Dekho, Fuckrey Returns (2017) and Hindi Medium (2017). In her recent release, Dhak Dhak -- a road adventure drama centred on the journey of self-discovery of four women in different age groups-- she starred alongside eminent actresses like Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza as well as Fatima Sana Shaikh. When asked if she’s on a career-high, she believes she’s just trusting her instincts. “As an artist, one can never predict the outcome when saying yes to a project. The only hope is that the decision is wise and honest. I feel validated due to the overwhelming love from the audience. It reinforces the importance of following one's instincts and engaging in authentic storytelling. The recent successes have presented a myriad of opportunities for me.”

With a lot on plate, what brings a gorgeous smile and an always brightened face for Sanjana? The actress reveals it’s the downtime she enjoys. “Despite my hectic schedule, I seize any available free time to retreat to a luxurious villa in Goa. There, I indulge in a soothing yoga session and find therapeutic solace in preparing pomfret. Dancing is another passion of mine. To maintain physical fitness, I do both yoga and pilates. Yoga offers stability and flexibility, while pilates provides strength training. Their combination brings a sense of calmness to my life.”



