Kamal Haasan, Ram Charan and more send out heartfelt wishes for Oscar winner AR Rahman

Legendary singer, composer, and music producer who took India to a global stage with his musical talents, AR Rahman turns 57 today. To celebrate the man, his contemporaries and peers from the industry are penning the sweetest notes and among the first ones to extend birthday wishes was his frequent collaborator Kamal Haasan.

The Indian 2 actor shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) that reads, "Happy Birthday, @arrahman ji. Looking forward to working with you again and to more great music from you."

Rahman, who is set to compose the music for Ram Charan's RC 16, also received a sweet wish from the Magadheera actor. His post reads, "Happy Birthday, @arrahman sir, wish you health and happiness always."

Veteran playback singer and Carnatic musician KS Chithra wrote, "May your rhythm of life keep beating to the melodies. Keep stealing hearts with your songs. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Rahman Ji."

Tamil director and author Mari Selvaraj also wished Rahman and said, "This past year has been a massive journey for me!! I’m glad to have gotten a chance to work with you Sir!! It was a dream moment and I wish to work with you a lot more!! Love you Sir Happiee Birthday @arrahman Sirr!!"

Speaking about Rahman's professional front, in an exclusive chat with Indulge, the Oscar-winning singer-composer reflected on his illustrious career and said, “When I look back on my journey, I see that every soundtrack has been given equal importance. According to my conscience, I have tried to put equal energy into everything, whether it is a movie soundtrack, an ad, a documentary or a charity project. It’s the same energy. All of it is my work and I am proud of it.”