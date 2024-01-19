Varisu played a crucial role in taking up Ninaithen Vandhai: Ganesh Venkatram

Ganesh Venkatram, who is all set to make his television comeback with Zee Tamil's Ninaithen Vandhai, says that the reception to Vijay's Varisu, which released earlier last year, was a major driving force in choosing the project.

"When I worked in Varisu, I saw the kind of reception the film got. At a time when there is a massive dearth of family-oriented dramas that can watched with children, Varisu came as a breath of fresh air. Many especially felt that the final scene where the three sons come together for the final rites of their father, was moving. The icing on the cake was the dialogue, which says that there's only one family. That struck a chord with the audience. The actor was seen as financier Mukesh in the film, who gives Shaam's character a tough time.

In Ninaithen Vandhai, Ganesh plays a singer and father Dr Ezhilan, who is entrusted with the responsibility of taking care of his four children. How he mends his relationship with his children, until he gets help from a caregiver, forms the rest of the story. "There is a lacuna in content that appeals to all sections of the audience, so when the project came to me, I took it up."

Ganesh, who was last seen in Red Sandalwood, also has in his kitty, Un Paarvaiyil, Sabari and The Door.