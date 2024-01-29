Parineeti Chopra starts a new chapter with her debut live singing performance, says 'I have tears of joy'

Parineeti Chopra is venturing into the world of music officially and has officially signed a contract with Entertainment Consultant which is affiliated with TM Ventures Pvt Ltd and TM Talent Management. She announced this news a couple of days ago and now, she has shared a post talking about her debut live singing performance.

The actress performed at one of the events in Mumbai and revealed to her fans that the experience was nothing but surreal. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Andddd it’s done….I have tears of joy as I type this: MY FIRST EVER LIVE SINGING PERFORMANCE was last night and it was everythinggg I could wish for and more. Thank you all for the love and kindness you all have shown. It means a lot to me."

Take a look at the post here:

Talking about this new musical journey, Parineeti had previously shared, "feel so lucky, blessed and stressed about starting off a whole new chapter in my life and I honestly can’t describe how excited I am to embark on this musical journey. A journey that gives me the opportunity to have two careers at once! How fun (and chaotic ) So here’s to embracing the unknown and facing all my fears and kicking off my singing debut."

Also Read: Parineeti calls Raghav God’s best gift to her on his birthday

For the unversed, the actress ventured into the music scene with the romantic track Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin for her 2017 movie Meri Pyaari Bindu. She was also in the news at the time of her wedding when she sang a special version of O Piya for her wedding with Raghav Chadha. The lyrics and composition were done by Gaurav Dutta, in collaboration with Harjot Kaur and Sunny M R.