After Gadar 2 and Indian Police Force, Arjun Dwivedi in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again

Indian Police Force is taking the OTT world by storm and doctor-turned-actor Arjun Dwivedi is garnering accolades for his role in the Amazon Prime series. After garnering recognition for Gadar 2 and Indian Police Force, he is set to feature in Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again directed by Rohit Shetty.

The actor is enjoying the praises coming his way for essaying Bangladesh intelligence head who clashes with the Indian police team in a high-octane Rohit Shetty-style climax set in Bangladesh in Indian Police Force.

Expressing his gratitude he mentions, "I'm so thrilled to be getting so many positive messages about my performance. Everyone seems to love the action sequences. It's truly rewarding to know that my efforts resonated with the audience. It's been a team effort, and I'm proud to be a part of it."

Previously seen in projects like Gadar 2, Rocket Boys 2, The Vaccine War, and Baadshaho, Dwivedi talks about being roped in for Rohit Shetty’s next in the copverse, "I'm fully committed to giving my best to Singham Again. I've already started preparing for my role and working on my physical fitness to ensure I deliver a performance that matches the film's scale. Rohit sir is a master storyteller, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be guided by his vision. I'm putting my heart and soul into this project, and I can't wait to share it with the world."

He further comments on working with Ajay Devgn again, “Reuniting with Ajay Devgn sir feels like coming home. We share great chemistry, and I'm confident that our on-screen dynamic will be even stronger this time around. Working with sir is always a masterclass in acting. I'm grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with such a talented superstar."