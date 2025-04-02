All you need to know about Jeff Bezos’ fiancé Lauren Sanchez: Career, net worth and more

Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez are marrying in Venice this summer, which will be the beginning of a new era for the Emmy-winning reporter. Lauren was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on December 19, 1969. For the unversed, Lauren has had a varied career, involving broadcast journalism and aviation.

Lauren Sanchez’s career: From journalist to launching Black Ops Aviation

Lauren started her professional career as a desk assistant at KCOP-TV in Los Angeles. She then anchored and reported for KTVK-TV in Phoenix prior to joining the entertainment programme Extra. She entered the world of sports reporting at Fox Sports Net, winning an Emmy nomination for Going Deep. She also anchored Fox Sports News Primetime and reported for Best Damn Sports Show Period. She hosted the inaugural season of So You Think You Can Dance in 2005.

Lauren went on to follow her dreams in 2016 by launching Black Ops Aviation, the first aerial film company owned by a woman. “This is a male-dominated field. But there’s nothing physically about piloting a helicopter. You can be 5-foot-1 or 6-foot-4. There's no reason more women aren’t here,” she explained to a magazine. She has also worked on films such as Fight Club and Ted 2.

Family, ex-husband

Lauren has three kids. Her son Nikko is from her marriage to ex-NFL player Tony Gonzalez. She has son Evan and daughter Ella with her ex-husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell. Her marriage to Patrick collapsed amid rumours of her affair with Jeff.

Lauren Sanchez’s net worth

Even though she is married to one of the richest men in the world, Lauren boasts a considerable net worth of her own, estimated at $30 million. This is thanks to her lucrative broadcasting career and entrepreneurial business with Black Ops Aviation.

Jeff and Lauren are both environmentally conscious, with Lauren acting as vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund. Their proposed wedding in Venice, reportedly on Jeff’s $500 million superyacht Koru, is set to be a celebrity affair.

Lauren’s personal and professional life have been in the public eye, especially her affair with Jeff. But she has built a successful career for herself, keeping her personal and professional goals separate.