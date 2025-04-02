Who are Jeff Bezos’s kids? Everything to know about the Amazon founder’s family

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will reportedly tie the knot with Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sánchez in a lavish wedding in Venice this summer. While the grand ceremony has drawn global attention, it also shines a spotlight on Bezos' family, including his four kids, who have largely remained out of the limelight.
Jeff Bezos has four children with his former wife, author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Their eldest, Preston Bezos, was born in 2000 and has a name that is a family tradition—Jeff's middle name is also Preston. The two also have two younger biological sons and one adopted daughter. But unlike their father's extremely public image, the Bezos children have grown up with a huge emphasis on avoiding the spotlight, and as such, little is known about their lives.
Despite his father's vast wealth and fame, Preston Bezos has kept a pretty low profile in public, attending very few celebrity events. He accompanied Jeff to the 2020 Academy Awards and was spotted at the 2019 American Portrait Gala. Showing a scholarly inclination, Preston reportedly attended Princeton University, following in his parents’ footsteps, and then completed a humanities and engineering degree from MIT.
Jeff Bezos’s upcoming marriage to Lauren Sánchez will further expand his family. Lauren has three kids from prior relationships—her eldest son Nikko with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez and son Evan and daughter Ella with former husband Patrick Whitesell. She has described their blended family as “the Brady Bunch,” and Jeff has been spotted bonding with her children, as has she with his.
Even for one of the busiest people in the world, Jeff Bezos has often talked of precious time with his children, mentioning the value of breakfast and family rituals. As his own life unfolds, it remains to be seen if his children will step into the spotlight or will continue to maintain their fiercely protected anonymity.