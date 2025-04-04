Ajit Arora on his acting debut in Red Letter: 'I didn’t ask actor friends for advice; I wanted to develop my own style'

A

I went to Kashmir a month before the shoot and took on the responsibility of training and casting. I personally went through the auditions, appointed a casting director, and trained the actors for about 15 days. So, by the time I stepped in front of the camera, I felt deeply involved. When it was my first shot, I didn’t feel like a newcomer; I was already in a director’s mindset. I was coordinating everything and guiding the team. I didn’t feel nervous because I was fully immersed in the process. I think that responsibility in me to take care of everything didn't give me the feel of, oh, this is your first shot. I mean, I was very happy with my first shot. And luckily there was so much snow all around by five o'clock. So we had very little daytime and everything, and we could—we didn't wait for two, three, or four shots. We did our 15-day, 20-day workshop with everyone.